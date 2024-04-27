DeKalb County police, SWAT team respond to incident at Chamblee apartment complex

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department and SWAT team are on scene at the Rosemont Chamblee apartments, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

While details are unclear, police did confirm they are on scene at the location, but did not provide any information regarding why they responded to the apartment complex.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer on scene and will have more on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group