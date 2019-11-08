Links on People 2 People: November 9 & 10

- Local veterans are connecting with rescued dogs through the nonprofit Healing 4 Heroes. The canines are training to become service dogs to help wounded veterans heal from physical and invisible battle scars. You can volunteer to train dogs or apply to get one.
- Thousands of wreaths are needed to help local families honor our service men and women this holiday season. Wreaths Across America will lay a wreath on the grave of every fallen hero at the Georgia National Cemetery.
- Morehouse College is recruiting students for its tuition-free SMASH program. The college prep program gets students ready for careers in science, technology, math and engineering.
- "One Black Dress" challenge calls attention to generational poverty. Junior League of Atlanta encouraged women to wear on dress for five days to make the statement.
