Cobb County robotics team places in world championship

Cobb County — In May, the Wheeler High School Robotics team, or CircuitRunners, traveled to Houston, Texas to compete in the FIRST Robotics World Championship. They faced off against thousands of other students from schools around the world, and they came home with a trophy.

Showing off their technical prowess, one of their FTC teams earned the 2nd Place Innovate Award within their division. The award recognizes excellence in robot design and engineering. That team advanced division playoffs.

The school’s FRC team was also named semi-finalists within their division.

This is the first time 3 teams from Wheeler High School competed in the same year.

The CircuitRunners were able to make it to the competition in Texas thanks to community donations, and a sponsorship from our Family 2 Family partner, Georgia Natural Gas. Click here to see more about their journey to the world championship.

On behalf of WSB-TV, congratulations CircuitRunners!

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