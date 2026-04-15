Cobb County Robotics Team Heading to World Championship

Engineering their way into the future, one Cobb County High School is about to take on the world stage.

The Wheeler High School Robotics team, or CircuitRunners, is heading to Houston, Texas to compete in the FIRST Robotics World Championship. This is the first time 3 teams from Wheeler High School are all competing in the same year.

Each robot the teams are using is made from scratch, after many painstaking hours of designing, testing, and troubleshooting. This, all taking place inside Wheeler High School’s Robotics Facility, which was built in 2022.

“We stay here until 12 am, 3 am sometimes,” Goodnews, the CircuitRunners Marketing Director, shares. “We’re just trying to get the robot to work and function the way we envision it in mind. And to Cobb County in general, they gave us this building, and we’re really so happy to showcase to them that the fruits of their labor are paying off.”

While the CircuitRunners have put in a lot of hard work, they didn’t do it alone.

Sophomore Hannah points to their long list of sponsors, including WSB-TV Channel 2’s Family 2 Family partner. “Georgia Natural Gas has become a gold level sponsor for our team. And it really means the world to us because we use this money to cover travel costs, competition fees, actually building the robots, so buying parts and keeping our shop working.”

The CircuitRunners are still looking for support, you can visit the CircuitRunners GoFundMe page to donate to their World Championship efforts. So far, they have raised $16,000 of their $20,000 goal.

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