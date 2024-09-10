2024 Emmys: When, where and how to watch on Channel 2, what TV shows are nominated

The Primetime Emmy Awards are returning to ABC! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday on Channel 2.
This year’s nominees aired between June 2023 and May 2024, according to Emmy officials.
“The Bear” has a comedy-series record 23 nominees, with “Shogun” having the most nominations overall at 25.
Here’s what to know about the biggest night of the year for celebrating achievement in television.
When are the 2024 Emmy Awards?
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.
Actors Eugene and Dan Levy host the 76th annual Emmy Awards to honor the best in television with nominees including “Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer.”
What time are the 2024 Emmy Awards? How can I watch?
The Emmys will air on Channel 2 in a new time slot at 8 p.m. Red carpet coverage begins Sunday evening.
Here is the schedule of events:
- 6 PM: Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
- 6:30 PM: ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
- 7 PM: Emmy Awards Red Carpet Special 2024
- 8 PM: 76th Emmy Awards: Actors Eugene and Dan Levy host the 76th annual Emmy Awards to honor the best in television with nominees including “Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer.”
- 11:00 PM: WSB Tonight with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer
- 11:35 PM: Sports Zone Sunday with Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo
Emmy 2024 Nominees
Here are the nominees:
Outstanding Talk Series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Progam
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
- The Voice
Lead Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Matt Bomer
- Richard Gadd
- Jon Hamm
- Tom Hollander
- Andrew Scott
Lead Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Jodie Foster
- Brie Larson
- Juno Temple
- Sofia Vergara
- Naomi Watts
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Baby Reindeer
- Fargo
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston
- Carrie Coon
- Maya Erskine
- Anna Sawai
- Imelda Staunton
- Reese Witherspoon
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Idris Elba
- Donald Glover
- Walton Goggins
- Gary Oldman
- Hiroyuki Sanada
- Dominic West
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Crown
- Fallout
- The Gilded Age
- The Morning Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
- 3 Body Problem
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Berry
- Larry David
- Steve Martin
- Martin Short
- Jermy Allen White
- D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Quinta Brunson
- Ayo Edebiri
- Selena Gomez
- Maya Rudolph
- Jean Smart
- Kristen Wiig
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Palm Royale
- Reservation Dogs
- What We Do in the Shadows
The following categories were not announced during the event but were shared online.
Supporting Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Dakota Fanning
- Lily Gladstone
- Jessica Gunning
- Aja Naomi King
- Diane Lane
- Nava Mau
- Kali Reis
Supporting Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie
- Jonathan Bailey
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Tom Goodman-Hill
- John Hawkes
- Laamorne Morris
- Lewis Pullman
- Treat Williams
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Christine Baranski
- Nicole Beharie
- Elizabeth Debicki
- Greta Lee
- Lesley Manville
- Karen Pittman
- Holland Taylor
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano
- Billy Crudup
- Mark Duplass
- Jon Hamm
- Takehiro Hira
- Jack Lowden
- Jonathan Pryce
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett
- Liza Colon-Zayas
- Hannah Einbinder
- Janelle James
- Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Meryl Streep
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Lionel Boyce
- Paul Downs
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Paul Rudd
- Tyler James Williams
- Bowen Yang
To see the complete list, visit Emmys.com.
Emmy 2024 Presenters
Talent includes the following:
- Christine Baranski — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Kathy Bates
- Meredith Baxter
- Candice Bergen
- Gael Garcia Bernal
- Matt Bomer — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Zach Braff
- Connie Britton
- Nicola Coughlan
- Billy Crystal
- Viola Davis
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Colin Farrell
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Lily Gladstone — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Selena Gomez — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
- Dulé Hill
- Ron Howard
- Brendan Hunt
- Joshua Jackson
- Allison Janney
- Don Johnson
- Mindy Kaling
- Jimmy Kimmel — Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner)
- Padma Lakshmi
- Greta Lee — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- John Leguizamo
- George Lopez
- Diego Luna
- Jane Lynch — Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show
- Steve Martin — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
- Nava Mau — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
- Reba McEntire
- Janel Moloney
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Niecy Nash-Betts
- Taylor Zakhar Perez
- Mekhi Phifer
- Melissa Peterman
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
- Sam Richardson
- Maya Rudolph
- Richard Schiff
- Martin Sheen
- Martin Short — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
- Jean Smart — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
- Jimmy Smits
- Antony Starr
- Gina Torres
- Dick Van Dyke
- Susan Kelechi Watson
- Damon Wayans
- Kristen Wiig — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
- Henry Winkler
- Bowen Yang
- Steven Yeun
In addition, there will be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.
