2024 Emmys: When, where and how to watch on Channel 2, what TV shows are nominated

The Primetime Emmy Awards are returning to ABC! The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday on Channel 2.

This year’s nominees aired between June 2023 and May 2024, according to Emmy officials.

“The Bear” has a comedy-series record 23 nominees, with “Shogun” having the most nominations overall at 25.

Here’s what to know about the biggest night of the year for celebrating achievement in television.

When are the 2024 Emmy Awards?

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Actors Eugene and Dan Levy host the 76th annual Emmy Awards to honor the best in television with nominees including “Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer.”

What time are the 2024 Emmy Awards? How can I watch?

The Emmys will air on Channel 2 in a new time slot at 8 p.m. Red carpet coverage begins Sunday evening.

Here is the schedule of events:

6 PM: Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. 6:30 PM: ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir 7 PM: Emmy Awards Red Carpet Special 2024

Emmy Awards Red Carpet Special 2024 8 PM : 76th Emmy Awards: Actors Eugene and Dan Levy host the 76th annual Emmy Awards to honor the best in television with nominees including “Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer.”

: 76th Emmy Awards: Actors Eugene and Dan Levy host the 76th annual Emmy Awards to honor the best in television with nominees including “Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer.” 11:00 PM: WSB Tonight with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer

WSB Tonight with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer 11:35 PM: Sports Zone Sunday with Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo

Emmy 2024 Nominees

Here are the nominees:

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Progam

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

Lead Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer

Richard Gadd

Jon Hamm

Tom Hollander

Andrew Scott

Lead Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster

Brie Larson

Juno Temple

Sofia Vergara

Naomi Watts

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Carrie Coon

Maya Erskine

Anna Sawai

Imelda Staunton

Reese Witherspoon

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba

Donald Glover

Walton Goggins

Gary Oldman

Hiroyuki Sanada

Dominic West

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry

Larry David

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jermy Allen White

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-tai

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Selena Gomez

Maya Rudolph

Jean Smart

Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

The following categories were not announced during the event but were shared online.

Supporting Actress in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning

Lily Gladstone

Jessica Gunning

Aja Naomi King

Diane Lane

Nava Mau

Kali Reis

Supporting Actor in Limited, Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey

Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Goodman-Hill

John Hawkes

Laamorne Morris

Lewis Pullman

Treat Williams

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski

Nicole Beharie

Elizabeth Debicki

Greta Lee

Lesley Manville

Karen Pittman

Holland Taylor

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano

Billy Crudup

Mark Duplass

Jon Hamm

Takehiro Hira

Jack Lowden

Jonathan Pryce

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett

Liza Colon-Zayas

Hannah Einbinder

Janelle James

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Meryl Streep

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce

Paul Downs

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Paul Rudd

Tyler James Williams

Bowen Yang

To see the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

Emmy 2024 Presenters

Talent includes the following:

Christine Baranski — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

— Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Kathy Bates

Meredith Baxter

Candice Bergen

Gael Garcia Bernal

Matt Bomer — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

— Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Zach Braff

Connie Britton

Nicola Coughlan

Billy Crystal

Viola Davis

Giancarlo Esposito

Colin Farrell

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Lily Gladstone — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

— Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Selena Gomez — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

— Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Dulé Hill

Ron Howard

Brendan Hunt

Joshua Jackson

Allison Janney

Don Johnson

Mindy Kaling

Jimmy Kimmel — Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner)

Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner) Padma Lakshmi

Greta Lee — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

— Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series John Leguizamo

George Lopez

Diego Luna

Jane Lynch — Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show

— Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show Steve Martin — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

— Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series Nava Mau — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

— Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie Reba McEntire

Janel Moloney

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

— Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series Niecy Nash-Betts

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Mekhi Phifer

Melissa Peterman

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

— Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Sam Richardson

Maya Rudolph

Richard Schiff

Martin Sheen

Martin Short — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

— Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series Jean Smart — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

— Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Jimmy Smits

Antony Starr

Gina Torres

Dick Van Dyke

Susan Kelechi Watson

Damon Wayans

Kristen Wiig — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

— Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Henry Winkler

Bowen Yang

Steven Yeun

In addition, there will be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.

