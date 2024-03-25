Wind gusts on Monday ahead of wet Tuesday

A windy Monday will precede showers and storms on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says trees and limbs could come down on Monday as a result of high wind gusts.

A wind advisory is in place for much of North Georgia through 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms and how they could affect your Tuesday all day on Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here is what you need to know:

15-25 miles per hour wind with gusts up to 45 miles per hour

Clouds will increase Monday as cold front moves in

Weather warms up for the rest of the week starting Wednesday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Cooler temperatures kick off the week Cooler temperatures kick off the week

©2023 Cox Media Group