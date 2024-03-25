Wind gusts on Monday ahead of wet Tuesday

A windy Monday will precede showers and storms on Tuesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says trees and limbs could come down on Monday as a result of high wind gusts.
A wind advisory is in place for much of North Georgia through 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking storms and how they could affect your Tuesday all day on Channel 2 Action News.
Here is what you need to know:
- 15-25 miles per hour wind with gusts up to 45 miles per hour
- Clouds will increase Monday as cold front moves in
- Weather warms up for the rest of the week starting Wednesday
