TRACKING IDALIA: Hurricane to become a Category 4, expected to make landfall Wednesday morning

Tropical Storm Idalia is officially a Category 2 hurricane, according to the latest data from the National Hurricane Center.

And it continues to strengthen.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Idalia’s winds are up to 110 mph. It’s forecast to become a Category 4 just before landfall along the northeast Gulf coast early to mid morning, sometime around 8 a.m.

Deon says the forecast track has shifted a bit more north and west from the previous forecast. Tropical Storm Watches and warnings extend farther north into central Georgia . Now, just south and east of Macon.

Storm surge is forecast to get as high as 12-16 feet along the big bend of Florida and the southeast coast of Georgia could have storm surge two-four feet.

Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday:

Morning mostly cloudy with a few showers possible.

Scattered rain and storms move in after noon.

Heavy rain with storms. Wind gusts 20-30 mph.

Heaviest rain stays to our southeast.

Flood Watch includes Jasper, Putnam and Greene counties.

