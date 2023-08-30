TRACKING IDALIA: Hurricane to become a Category 4, expected to make landfall Wednesday morning

Tropical Storm Idalia is officially a Category 2 hurricane, according to the latest data from the National Hurricane Center.
And it continues to strengthen.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Idalia’s winds are up to 110 mph. It’s forecast to become a Category 4 just before landfall along the northeast Gulf coast early to mid morning, sometime around 8 a.m.
Deon says the forecast track has shifted a bit more north and west from the previous forecast. Tropical Storm Watches and warnings extend farther north into central Georgia . Now, just south and east of Macon.
Storm surge is forecast to get as high as 12-16 feet along the big bend of Florida and the southeast coast of Georgia could have storm surge two-four feet.
Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday:
- Morning mostly cloudy with a few showers possible.
- Scattered rain and storms move in after noon.
- Heavy rain with storms. Wind gusts 20-30 mph.
- Heaviest rain stays to our southeast.
- Flood Watch includes Jasper, Putnam and Greene counties.
