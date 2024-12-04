Weather

Temperatures tumble into 20s, teens across north Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Cold weather in Atlanta
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Each morning this week has started off cold, but Wednesday morning is the coldest morning you’re waking up to since January.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says low temperatures dropped into the 20s for most of north Georgia overnight, with some teens possible in the north Georgia mountains.

We’re tracking a slight warmup for the afternoon, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s what to know for Wednesday:

  • Coldest morning since mid January this morning
  • Milder this afternoon and mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s
  • Slight chance of showers early tomorrow morning – mainly south of I-20
  • Colder weather returns Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s
  • Tracking a milder weekend with a chance for a few showers by late Sunday

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Warming into the 50s this afternoon


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read