Temperatures tumble into 20s, teens across north Georgia

Each morning this week has started off cold, but Wednesday morning is the coldest morning you’re waking up to since January.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says low temperatures dropped into the 20s for most of north Georgia overnight, with some teens possible in the north Georgia mountains.
We're tracking a slight warmup for the afternoon.
Here’s what to know for Wednesday:
- Coldest morning since mid January this morning
- Milder this afternoon and mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s
- Slight chance of showers early tomorrow morning – mainly south of I-20
- Colder weather returns Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s
- Tracking a milder weekend with a chance for a few showers by late Sunday
