Sunday Forecast: Another cool, dry day before cooler weather moves in this week

ATLANTA — Sunday’s forecast has sun and clouds, with cool temperatures today in the lower to mid-50s.

Temperatures will get even colder early in the week, behind a passing cold front and highs will not make it out of the 40s.

The morning lows will be in the 20s and it could feel like it’s in the teens in the Georgia mountains on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Dry weather will persist through the middle of the week but will have below-normal temperatures.

There’s a small chance of rain coming in on Thursday.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what to know for your Sunday forecast and the week ahead:

Bundle up, it’ll be chilly

Temperatures in the lower to mid-50s

Colder week ahead, highs won’t make it out of the 40s Monday and Tuesday

Morning lows in the 20s

Could feel like teens in the Georgia mountains on Monday

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group