Strong and severe storms for Sunday. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — A stormy weekend in metro Atlanta and north Georgia is continuing on Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says scattered storms will move through north Georgia Sunday morning, and another round is expected during the late afternoon and evening.

These storms could become strong or severe.

There is a low-end, level 1 of 5 threat, for severe storms from Atlanta west for damaging wind gusts and hail. Heavy rain will accompany storms. Highs today will be in the lower to mid-80s.

Monday, temperatures heat up with highs near 90°. Scattered storms are possible.

Tuesday remains hot, but it will be drier during the day. Tuesday night into Wednesday, a front will move through with scattered storms. As storms develop, there will be a risk of strong and severe storms each day.

Later this week, it will dry out and cool down with highs only in the 70s and morning lows in the 50s.

