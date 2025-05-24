Strong, severe storms possible Saturday evening to start off Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA — As you get your Memorial Day weekend started, you might have a few isolated storms to keep an eye on.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there’s a low risk for strong and severe storms on Saturday evening. Parts of north Georgia are under a level 1 of 5 risk for damaging wind gusts and hail.

On Saturday, highs in the north Georgia mountains will be in the 70s, but Atlanta will be a little warmer with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

As Sunday moves in, Deon says scattered storms are in the forecast. All of north Georgia will be under a level 1 risk of isolated strong or severe storms.

Memorial Day will start off cloudy with rain and storms developing late morning and into the afternoon.

Storms will become more widespread with a chance for strong or severe storms.

In addition to heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main threats.

