Storms moving across north Georgia early this evening

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking isolated storms moving across north Georgia this evening.

Some neighborhoods are seeing their first heavy rain in more than three weeks – since mid August, said Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan. Monahan said storms this evening will have brief, locally heavy rain and even the potential for small hail through sunset.

Mid-level moisture is moving around thanks to a storm system off the Carolina coast.

Severe Weather Team 2 expects a drier end to the week, with limited storm chances Thursday and Friday.

With the mainly dry weather later this week, Monahan said temperatures will run well above average with afternoon highs near 90 degrees.

There will be better weekend rain chances in east Georgia compared to west Georgia.

