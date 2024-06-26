Stay hydrated! Near-record heat again today with temperatures climbing near 100 degrees

Make sure you stay hydrated or find a place indoors if you can Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we will have near-record heat again with highs in the upper 90s.

Monahan says the last time temperatures hit 99 was in late August. If it hits 100, it would be the hottest day in Atlanta since 2019.

Here’s what to know for Wednesday.

High Wednesday near the record of 100 degrees for this day

Low humidity Wednesday means no heat index or rain chances

Isolated storms return Thursday as humidity increases

Scattered storms in the afternoon-evening this weekend

Temperatures in mid-90s stay with us into next week

Another day near record high temperatures in the metro area

