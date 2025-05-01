Showers for morning commute, isolated storms possible later

Thursday is starting off with a wet morning commute.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking scattered showers and a few pockets of heavier rain in parts of metro Atlanta. Monahan says the rain will gradually taper off.

There is a chance for an isolated strong storm Thursday evening, especially in northwest Georgia. Strong wind gusts and small hail are possible.

We’re tracking the wet weather and the forecast for more rain and storms this weekend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

What to know for the week:

Isolated showers and storms this afternoon; better chance of rain this evening

An isolated strong storm (wind gusts, hail) is possible late today

Slow-moving cold front Friday-Saturday brings more widespread showers and storms

A strong/severe storm is possible

Clearing out into Sunday

