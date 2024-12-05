Showers could move in Thursday morning as metro Atlanta sees milder temperatures

ATLANTA — It has been a cold couple of days in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, but temperatures will be a little more mild on Thursday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s overnight and into Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

She says an isolated shower is also possible overnight with some spotty showers into the morning.

Around metro Atlanta, temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

But much colder air is moving in late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

On Friday, Deon says we’ll see lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s as an arctic blast moves in.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group