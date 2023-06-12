LIVE UPDATES: Parts of metro Atlanta, north Ga. under Level 3 of 5 severe weather risk

ATLANTA — Several waves of scattered rain and strong to severe storms will move through north Georgia Sunday, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says much of metro Atlanta is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, but the western parts of the metro and northwest Georgia are under a Level 3 of 5 risk.

You can expect to see possible strong, damaging wind gusts and hail through the evening and into the early morning hours.

Kramlich can’t rule out the possibility of a brief tornado in the Level 3 areas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Live Updates

9:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Lumpkin, Dawson and Union counties expires.

9:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Banks County expires.

8:52 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Lumpkin, Dawson and Union counties until 9:45 p.m.

8:42 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Banks County extended until 9:30 p.m.

8:32 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Banks County until 8:45 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in Barrow and Gwinnett counties.

7:52 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of western metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 3 a.m., including Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Towns, Union, Fannin, Gilmer, Dade, Catoosa, Whitfield, Walker and Murray counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch June 11, 2023 (WSB-TV)

7:35 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow and Gwinnett counties until 8 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest on storm tracks and impacts on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

PREVIOUS FORECAST:

Keep the rain gear handy for Sunday













©2022 Cox Media Group