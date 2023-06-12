LIVE UPDATES: Parts of metro Atlanta, north Ga. under Level 3 of 5 severe weather risk

ATLANTA — Several waves of scattered rain and strong to severe storms will move through north Georgia Sunday, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says much of metro Atlanta is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, but the western parts of the metro and northwest Georgia are under a Level 3 of 5 risk.
You can expect to see possible strong, damaging wind gusts and hail through the evening and into the early morning hours.
Kramlich can’t rule out the possibility of a brief tornado in the Level 3 areas.
Live Updates
9:45 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Lumpkin, Dawson and Union counties expires.
9:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Banks County expires.
8:52 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of Lumpkin, Dawson and Union counties until 9:45 p.m.
8:42 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Banks County extended until 9:30 p.m.
8:32 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Banks County until 8:45 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in Barrow and Gwinnett counties.
7:52 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of western metro Atlanta and north Georgia until 3 a.m., including Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Towns, Union, Fannin, Gilmer, Dade, Catoosa, Whitfield, Walker and Murray counties.
7:35 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barrow and Gwinnett counties until 8 p.m.
