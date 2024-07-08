Several GA counties under a heat advisory on Monday

A hot July 4th weekend in Georgia will continue this week, with some counties under a heat advisory.

The “feels like” temperature in some areas could be as high as 106 degrees on Monday.

These counties include Clarke County, Upson, Troup, Meriwether and Jasper.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says it will be a hot and humid start to the week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

Heat index near 100 throughout most of the metro on Monday

Scattered showers and storms on Monday afternoon

Humidity stays on the high side through the middle of the week

Less chance of rain, and humidity in the mid-late week

Highs remain in the 90s for the time being

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group