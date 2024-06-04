Scattered storms in Tuesday’s forecast

Scattered, slow-moving thunderstorms return to the forecast today across metro Atlanta

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said storms are most likely this afternoon and evening.

The main impacts expected are heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Temperatures are also expected to push towards 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking heat and potential storms all week, live on channel 2 action news this morning

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday:

Scattered afternoon and evening storms Tuesday

Showers and storms remain possible early Wednesday

Temperatures push toward 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday

Cold front arrives Thursday night into Friday morning with lower humidity





