Severe storms dump hail in parts of metro

ATLANTA - Severe storms moved through metro Atlanta on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, bringing heavy rain and hail in some areas.
Shortly after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Paulding and Cobb counties late Saturday afternoon, Channel 2 Action News viewers started sending in pictures and video of hail falling in those areas.
Severe Weather Team 2’s Brian Monahan said the biggest threats that will remain for Sunday will be heavy rain, frequent lightning and the possibility of damaging winds.
“Overall, we will see a weakening trend as we head into Sunday,” Monahan said. “We’ll wake up to some patchy haze and fog Sunday morning.”
Temperatures will start out in the high 60s and low 70s across the metro on Sunday.
“In the afternoon, showers and storms will pop up, first starting in the mountains,” Monahan said. “Then we’ll see them scattered across the metro Sunday afternoon.”
As we move into the workweek, temperatures will rise again into the low 90s by midweek.
