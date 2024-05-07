Risk for strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts, hail returns this week

While it will be mainly dry on Tuesday, the risk for severe weather across north Georgia returns this week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says showers and storms are possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, mainly over the north Georgia mountains.

“Embedded within these showers and storms will be the potentially for a locally strong or severe storm. The main storm threats are damaging gusts and hail,” Monahan says.

Another line of possible strong to severe storms will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Monahan says those storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail. While the risk is small, a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out.

Stay Severe Weather Team 2 as our team of meteorologists update the timeline and impacts, live on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know:

Mainly dry and very warm Tuesday; highs in the upper 80s

Showers and storms in mountains Tuesday night

Isolated storms on Wednesday

More widespread rain/storms and a severe risk Wednesday night into Thursday

Cooler and drier weather move sin for Mother’s Day weekend

