Risk of strong to severe storms tonight

It’s been a warm and humid day so far, but watch out for potential scattered storms later in the day.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there’s a low-end risk for an isolated strong or severe storm. Damaging wind gusts, lightning and hail are possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Tracking and timing storms on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.
Sunday will not be as warm as Saturday. Expect mostly clouds with morning rain and storms. Don’t forget your umbrella.
A more active weather pattern is expected through early next week with a chance for rain and storms.
Temperatures will remain above normal.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Hall County teacher killed after confronting teens accused of TP-ing his home, deputies say
- Georgia community mourns the loss of elementary school assistant principal
- Georgia student found dead in rolled up gym mat; family seeking $10 billion
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group