Risk of strong to severe storms tonight

It’s been a warm and humid day so far, but watch out for potential scattered storms later in the day.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there’s a low-end risk for an isolated strong or severe storm. Damaging wind gusts, lightning and hail are possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday will not be as warm as Saturday. Expect mostly clouds with morning rain and storms. Don’t forget your umbrella.

A more active weather pattern is expected through early next week with a chance for rain and storms.

Temperatures will remain above normal.

