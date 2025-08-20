Weather

Rip current risk, high surf advisory for GA coast as Hurricane Erin stays offshore

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Tropical advisories for Hurricane Erin
Hurricane Erin will stay offshore as it moves through the Atlantic Ocean, but there will be impacts felt up and down the East Coast.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there are tropical storm watches and warnings in effect for the mid- Atlantic coast and North Carolina coast until further notice.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for coastal Georgia. Deon says waves could reach up to 6 feet.

Along with the high surf, there is a dangerous rip current risk through Wednesday evening.

Remember that rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If you get caught in a rip current, experts say it’s best to relax and float and not to swim against the current.

Pay attention to the flags that are flying on the beach:

  • Red: High hazard
  • Yellow: Moderate threat
  • Green: Low danger

