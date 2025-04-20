Partly cloudy and warm for Easter Day

ATLANTA — Whether you’re headed to a church service or want to get outside, Easter Sunday will be very warm.

Sunday will be mostly to partly cloudy, where temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

Monday will likely be mostly cloudy during the day and warm with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a cold front will move in Monday evening with scattered showers mainly for northwest Georgia.

Our next chance of rain comes early this week, with temperatures remaining above normal in the lower to mid-80s.

