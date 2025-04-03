Near-record highs expected for next few days

ATLANTA — Temperatures will be heating up for the weekend with near-record highs expected now through Saturday.

Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says average temperatures run in the lower-to-mid 70s this time of year. But it will feel more like June on Thursday.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Some areas could hit 90°, which would set a record.

Severe Weather Team 2 is also monitoring the risk for scattered strong storms on Sunday as a cold front moves into north Georgia.

Here’s what to know for Thursday:

Mainly dry throughout the day; stray shower is possible this evening

Temperatures will stay warm overnight

Cold front moves in Sunday with rain and storms. There is a chance for strong and severe storms Sunday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures return next week

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

High temps in the mid to high 80s today





©2025 Cox Media Group