Near-record highs expected for next few days

ATLANTA — Temperatures will be heating up for the weekend with near-record highs expected now through Saturday.
Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez says average temperatures run in the lower-to-mid 70s this time of year. But it will feel more like June on Thursday.
Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Some areas could hit 90°, which would set a record.
Severe Weather Team 2 is also monitoring the risk for scattered strong storms on Sunday as a cold front moves into north Georgia.
Here’s what to know for Thursday:
- Mainly dry throughout the day; stray shower is possible this evening
- Temperatures will stay warm overnight
- Cold front moves in Sunday with rain and storms. There is a chance for strong and severe storms Sunday afternoon.
- Cooler temperatures return next week
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
©2025 Cox Media Group