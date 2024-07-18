More storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind possible today

After a round of storms moved through Wednesday, the active weather pattern isn’t over for Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says more storms capable of heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind are possible this afternoon.

Here’s what to know:

Showers and storms this afternoon; highs around 90

Cold front stalls over north Georgia Friday into the weekend with periods of showers and storms likely

Cooler temperatures: highs in the 80s Friday into the weekend

Lightning sparked issues across south metro Atlanta area on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters believe lightning caused an apartment fire in East Point that left about 75 people without a home. About 50 miles further south in Pike County, the pastor at Zebulon United Methodist Church told Channel 2 the church’s steeple caught on fire after lightning hit it.

