Memorial Day weather: Chance of scattered rain, storms this weekend

Memorial Day weekend will start off dry Friday. But if you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure to have a backup plan.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there’s a chance for scattered rain and storms each day this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Kramlich says overall there is a low severe threat with gusty winds the primary concern.

The active weather pattern will stay with us through next week with the potential for several inches of rain.

We’ll take you through the hour-by-hour forecast, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know:

Highs mainly in the 70s Friday

Humidity builds again this weekend with isolated storms Saturday

More widespread storms possible Sunday and Memorial Day

Highs in the low to mid 80s

Wet week ahead next week

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

©2025 Cox Media Group