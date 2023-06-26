LIVE UPDATES: Less severe thunderstorms expected across metro Atlanta Monday morning

ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe storms moved through north Georgia Sunday evening.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there is a Level Level 1 out of 5 risk for most of the metro for severe weather with risk of heavy rain and lightning.

An isolated storm is still possible and winds and falling trees are the primary concern

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Cobb; Douglas; Floyd; Forsyth; Fulton; Haralson; Heard; Paulding; Polk until 1 a.m.

Trees were down in at least 11 areas throughout the evening and night, including Villa Rica, Stone Mountain, Roswell, and others.

LIVE UPDATES:

11:36 p.m.

Storms that are currently in Kentucky will continue south overnight and arrive here for the morning show Monday

Overall, this looks to pose less of the threat for severe storms thanks to cooler air in place tomorrow am and the lack of sunshine

Heat and the humidity will follow by the end of the week

8:01 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Monroe; Pike; Spalding; Upson until 8:15

7:47 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar and Upson County until 8:30pm. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

7:25 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Newnan GA, LaGrange GA and Manchester GA until 8:15 p.m.

6:47 p.m.

The city of East Point is experiencing a mass power outage. Repair crews have been dispatched.

6:41 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carroll; Coweta; Crawford; Fulton; Heard; Monroe until 7:30 p.m.

6:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Walton until 7:30 p.m.

6:32 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butts; Clayton; Fayette; Henry; Jasper; Newton; Rockdale; Spalding until 7:15 p.m.

6:28 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Cobb; Douglas; Floyd; Forsyth; Fulton; Haralson; Heard; Paulding; Polk until 1 a.m.

6:26 p.m.

The wind is going through midtown right now! pic.twitter.com/enSHkp919N — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 25, 2023

6:24 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carroll; Clayton; Cobb; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Fulton; Gwinnett; Henry; Newton; Paulding; Polk; Rockdale; Walton until 7 p.m.

5:24 p.m.

A line of storms in north Georgia is moving into metro Atlanta with lots of lightning and the potential for damaging wind.



Live coverage on Channel 2 at 6:00pm. pic.twitter.com/fYTJCQH8xb — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

5:14 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd and Fulton County until 6:00pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd and Fulton County until 6:00pm. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

3:24 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of our area (details on Channel 2) until 8:00pm. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible

Heavy rain, hail

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

Beyond this, an approaching cold front tomorrow morning could spark up a few showers and storms

