Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather in north Georgia Thursday

ATLANTA — A wet morning commute is ahead for residents of north Georgia Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says that a line of storms is moving in Thursday morning, bringing the possibility of severe storms.

Get the latest tracking from Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Monahan says the storms will enter northwest Georgia near or after 5 a.m. and will be in metro Atlanta for the busiest time of the morning commute.

Storms are expected to clear through the area by mid to late morning, with some sun in the afternoon.

Monahan added that there is still a chance for storms Friday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain and frequent lightning

Damaging wind gusts and a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out in far northwest Georgia

Storms are expected to end late Thursday morning

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]





©2023 Cox Media Group