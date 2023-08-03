Level 2 out of 5 risk for damaging wind gusts, brief spin-up tornado in NW Georgia

ATLANTA — Stay weather aware on Thursday as a line of strong to severe storms will make its way through north Georgia today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for all of north Georgia and a Level 2 risk in far northwest Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest timing for the storms, throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.
Monahan says the main storm impacts will happen Thursday afternoon with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. A brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out for the areas under a Level 2 risk.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Heavy rain and damaging winds are main threats for Level 1 risk.
- Isolated downpours throughout the morning.
- The system is also expected to stay active into Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
SEVERE THREAT TODAY: Good morning! We're tracking some heavy rain to start the day over eastern parts of the area but, later today, and more organized system will bring us a risk for strong and severe storms.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 3, 2023
The risk is highest in northwest Georgia. Stay weather aware today! pic.twitter.com/gLtteapI7C
©2023 Cox Media Group