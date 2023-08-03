Level 2 out of 5 risk for damaging wind gusts, brief spin-up tornado in NW Georgia

ATLANTA — Stay weather aware on Thursday as a line of strong to severe storms will make its way through north Georgia today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for all of north Georgia and a Level 2 risk in far northwest Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest timing for the storms, throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

Monahan says the main storm impacts will happen Thursday afternoon with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. A brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out for the areas under a Level 2 risk.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heavy rain and damaging winds are main threats for Level 1 risk.

Isolated downpours throughout the morning.

The system is also expected to stay active into Friday morning.

SEVERE THREAT TODAY: Good morning! We're tracking some heavy rain to start the day over eastern parts of the area but, later today, and more organized system will bring us a risk for strong and severe storms.



The risk is highest in northwest Georgia. Stay weather aware today!









