Weather

Level 2 out of 5 risk for damaging wind gusts, brief spin-up tornado in NW Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Stay weather aware on Thursday as a line of strong to severe storms will make its way through north Georgia today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather for all of north Georgia and a Level 2 risk in far northwest Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 will have the latest timing for the storms, throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

Monahan says the main storm impacts will happen Thursday afternoon with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. A brief, spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out for the areas under a Level 2 risk.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Heavy rain and damaging winds are main threats for Level 1 risk.
  • Isolated downpours throughout the morning.
  • The system is also expected to stay active into Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]



©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read