Heat advisory, excessive heat warning in place for north Georgia Sunday

ATLANTA — If you plan to head outside Sunday, don’t forget to bring your water bottle, as temperatures are heating up to dangerous levels.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a heat advisory for metro Atlanta and an excessive heat warning for the area south of metro Atlanta are in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s.

Deon says temperatures will feel like 100°-111°.

On Monday, Deon says there is an excessive heat watch in place and the possibility of isolated afternoon storms.

In addition to the heat advisory, Deon said parts of north Georgia may experience some severe weather in the afternoon into the evening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Northwest Georgia under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather

Damaging winds, hail

Heavy rain and frequent lightning

