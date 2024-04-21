Grab the rain gear for Sunday: Showers moving through, much cooler temperatures

ATLANTA — Make sure you grab the rain gear before you head to church or out for other Sunday activities.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez started tracking a line of scattered, heavy rain moving through metro Atlanta late Saturday night.
Lopez says the wet weather will stick around for the morning hours.
Severe Weather Team 2 is LIVE tracking showers plus a big cool down, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Here’s what you need to know
- Sunday morning starts cool and wet. Rain and isolated thunderstorms during the day.
- Stays chilly during the day with highs only in the 50s to near 60.
- Early next week, drying out with temps gradually warming up.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
©2023 Cox Media Group