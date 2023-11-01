Bundle up! Freeze warning now in effect for north Georgia

ATLANTA — Bundle up before you head out the door this morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a freeze warning went into effect at 2 a.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Monahan says the temperatures are in the 30s, but the wind chills will make it feel like it’s in the 20s.

We’re tracking how long the coldest air of the season will take place, NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here is what you need to know:

Freezing again Thursday morning but the wind will be light

Warmer by the weekend, near 70 Saturday, low 70s Sunday

Dry through the weekend

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Coldest air of the season early Wednesday Coldest air of the season early Wednesday

©2023 Cox Media Group