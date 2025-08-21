Flash flood warning issued for Fulton County amid heavy rain

ATLANTA — A flash flood warning was among weather warnings issued for Fulton County amid severe weather Wednesday.

The flash flood warning is in effect for western Fulton County and Atlanta’s Westside until 11:30 p.m., Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz reported Wednesday.

Flash flooding has impacted Interstate 20 in west Fulton County past State Route 280/Holmes Drive, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Two right lanes are blocked.

Interstate 20 Heavy rainfall in west Fulton County has caused flash flooding on Interstate 20. (Source: WSBTV)

Two to 3.5 inches of rain has fallen in the last hour. Flash flooding of roads, low-lying areas, and creeks and streams is ongoing.

Images on social media have shown inundated areas in Midtown, and Channel 2 Action News is currently working on learning more about emergency response in the area.

Adding to travel woes, all lanes are blocked southbound on Interstate 85 at Flat Shoals Road (mile marker 66) because of a vehicle accident in Fulton County. Emergency responders are currently working to reopen the lanes. It’s unknown if the crash was related to the rainy weather.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 9 p.m., but has since expired.

Stay alert, and don’t try to drive on submerged roadways.

