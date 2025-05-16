First 90 degree day of the year is here

ATLANTA — It’s the first 90-degree day of the year for parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

And for those who aren’t hitting 90 degrees on Friday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says high temperatures are nearing that mark.

The last time Atlanta saw temperatures as high as 90 degrees was September 24, so it’s been almost eight months since it’s been this hot.

Monahan says highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered storms are moving in early Saturday morning in north Georgia with strong wind gusts and hail possible.

Those scattered storms will stay in the forecast through Sunday.

