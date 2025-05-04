Cool and breezy Sunday

After a line of storms moved across Georgia overnight, you can put your umbrellas up for a couple of days.

If you’re heading out today, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says you can expect the weather to be mainly dry, cool and breezy.

Deon says a stray shower is possible.

Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday.

However, don’t lose sight of your umbrella as scattered rain and storms return on Wednesday. There will be a chance for rain each day through the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the showers and the next chance of rain throughout the weekend on Channel 2 Action News.

Temperatures will be at or below normal in the 70s all week long.

