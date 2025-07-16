Chance for tropical development along Gulf Coast this week

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz continues to watch the tropical disturbance in the Gulf.

The area of low pressure, gusty winds and rain has the potential for development as we head into Thursday. The center is likely to affect Louisiana.

Regardless of how strong the winds get, there will be very heavy rain along the coast from the panhandle to Louisiana, with the chance for 1-2 inches or more in some spots.

It is usually pretty quiet at this point in a typical hurricane season, with it ramping up through August and peaking on average around the second week in September.

