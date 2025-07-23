Brief change in humidity for parts of north GA, scattered showers and storms

Parts of our area will feel a brief, subtle change in the humidity later today as slightly drier air moves in from the northeast.

For other areas, there are still storms in the forecast today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it will turn less humid later today over far northeast Georgia.

The best chance for showers and storms later today will mainly be from Atlanta south and west. Isolated storms are in the forecast for Thursday along with more scattered storms Friday.

We’re heating back up for the weekend as highs push toward mid-90s.

