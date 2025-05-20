Be weather aware: Risk of strong to severe storms later tonight into early Wednesday

You will want to stay weather aware later tonight and early Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a cold front approaching north Georgia will bring the risk of strong and severe storms.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats. While the overall threat is low, Monahan says a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

The highest threat of severe weather is in northwest Georgia.

What to know for Tuesday:

Hot Tuesday, highs near 90

Storms move into NW Georgia Tuesday evening and continue through the metro area into the night

Damaging wind and hail are the main threats

The tornado threat is low.

Cooler late this week, lows in the 50s Friday and Saturday mornings

