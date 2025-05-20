Be weather aware: Risk of strong to severe storms later tonight into early Wednesday

You will want to stay weather aware later tonight and early Wednesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a cold front approaching north Georgia will bring the risk of strong and severe storms.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]
Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats. While the overall threat is low, Monahan says a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
The highest threat of severe weather is in northwest Georgia.
We’re taking you through the updated timeline, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
What to know for Tuesday:
- Hot Tuesday, highs near 90
- Storms move into NW Georgia Tuesday evening and continue through the metro area into the night
- Damaging wind and hail are the main threats
- The tornado threat is low.
- Cooler late this week, lows in the 50s Friday and Saturday mornings
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
©2025 Cox Media Group