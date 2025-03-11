WSB-TV presents: Severe Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special airing March 16 at 7 p.m.

WSB-TV & Channel 2 Action News present Severe Weather Season in Georgia, a 30-minute special dedicated to preparing local families for dangerous weather conditions this Spring and in the future.

“As the leader of Severe Weather Team 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed when life-threatening weather moves in,” said Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz. “It’s a responsibility the entire team at Channel 2 Action News takes very seriously.”

During severe weather season, North Georgia faces a diverse array of threats, from super cell thunderstorms to tornadoes and flooding, these powerful storms can cause major damage in local neighborhoods.

“Every second counts when it comes to alerting Georgians about dangerous weather conditions” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “This special is all about making sure people are informed and ready to keep their families safe when storms threaten.”

Severe Weather Season in Georgia gives viewers an in-depth look at the unmatched capabilities of Stormtracker 2 HD, the most powerful radar in Georgia. This is the only radar in the state that can warn Georgians up to five minutes earlier when dangerous storms threaten. Severe Weather Team 2 also showcases its ability to break storms down in 3D, zoom down to street level, and track a storm’s path minute by minute.

Severe Weather Season in Georgia also takes a closer look at the impact recent storms have had on local communities. Nitz follows up with a local woman who lost her home in Newnan, GA, when a mile-wide EF4 tornado ripped through three counties. Now, she has rebuilt her home with robust weather protections in place.

WHO: Channel 2′s Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz

WHAT: Severe Weather Season

WHEN: Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now*

*Available free on: (ROKU/FIRE TV/APPLE TV/SAMSUNG/GOOGLE TV/LG)

About Channel 2 WSB-TV

Channel 2 has been serving the people of North Georgia for more than 75 years.

