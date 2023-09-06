Schools, safety, conversations: Watch Family 2 Family special on Sept. 13 at 9 p.m.

ATLANTA — Threats, gangs and violence in Georgia schools have children not feeling safe. What will it take to turn it all around?

On Sept. 13, Schools, Safety, Conversations: A Family 2 Family special digs into the problem with violence in schools.

The 1-hour program will talk to the people working on solutions from parents and teachers and school leaders and officers on the front lines. The program will also examine the measures to keep students safe from outside threats.

WHAT: Schools, Safety, Conversations: A Family 2 Family Special

WHO: Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship and Channel 2′s Wendy Corona.

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023

WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

