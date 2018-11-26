0 Meet four inspiring 'Georgia GameChangers' Wednesday on Channel 2!

“Georgia GameChangers” is a Family 2 Family Special focusing on inspiring local people improving Atlanta and North Georgia. These game changers are rewriting history, challenging the rules and going after big dreams.



Channel 2 Anchor Jovita Moore meets a 22-year-old from Decatur who won $100,000 for creating a test to detect the deadly Ebola virus. The young man, Rostam Zafari, then gave the money away to a special school in Georgia that is dedicated to inspiring students to better their own community.



Viewers will also meet a local man, Vincenzo Piscopo, who turned his disability into a force for good. Channel 2 Anchor Justin Farmer sits down with the founder of “Wheels of Happiness Foundation.” After suffering a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed, this Coca-Cola employee started delivering wheelchairs to underprivileged people all over the world.



Music is the center of the next GameChanger. Dantes Rameau introduced Channel 2 Morning Anchor Fred Blankenship to “The Atlanta Music Project.” The local organization provides free instruments and music lessons to students. Rameau’s program helps kids stay focused on music and away from temptations on the streets. Rapper T.I. has even reached out and collaborated with the program. Viewers are also in for a treat as Blankenship joins in on the musical fun with a clarinet.



Then, Channel 2 Morning Anchor Linda Stouffer has the moving story of an Atlanta couple providing jobs for adults with autism. Inspired by their own son, Sara Barron and her husband, Chet Hurwitz, started “Ventures ATL.” This non-profit is specifically designed to showcase the abilities of austistic adults while providing them fulfilling jobs and raising awareness of adult autism across Georgia.

