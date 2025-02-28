Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20 airs TONIGHT at 8 p.m.

ABC News announced special coverage of the 97th Oscars®, including a primetime special, “Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts: A Special Edition of 20/20.”

The program will air Friday Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. EST on Channel 2.

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts hosts a special filled with surprises from the stars and sit-down interviews with Oscar® nominees, including Cynthia Erivo, nominated in the Best Actress category for her role as Elphaba in the feature film “Wicked” and actor Jesse Eisenberg nominated in the Original Screenplay category for “A Real Pain” co-starring Best Supporting Actor nominee Kieran Culkin.

Roberts shares a rare behind-the-scenes look at the gravity-defying dresses worn by the stars of “Wicked” with Paul Tazewell who is nominated for Best Costume Design.

Additional interviews include Oscar-nominated directors Coralie Fargeat of “The Substance” and James Mangold of “A Complete Unknown.”

The special also spotlights many of this year’s high-profile nominees, including actresses Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana and Mikey Madison, as well as actor Timothée Chalamet and more.

Roberts is joined by ABC News correspondent Chris Connelly who sits down with comedian Conan O’Brien who will be hosting Hollywood’s Biggest Night for a preview of what the first-time host has in store.

