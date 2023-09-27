Celebrating 75: Watch 2-hour special THIS FRIDAY as WSB-TV looks back on 75 years of coverage

“WSB-TV is on the air!”

On Sept. 29, 1948, WSB-TV made history as the first television station in Georgia. From news and weather to sports and community, you have counted on WSB-TV over the past 75 years.

This Friday, WSB-TV will air a 2-hour primetime special that celebrates all the history-making moments that WSB-TV has covered. We’ll take a look back at those moments and hear from the people who covered them.

Over the course of the two hours, you’ll hear from current and former WSB-TV talent, photographers, news directors and managers.

WHAT: 75 Years of WSB-TV

75 Years of WSB-TV WHO: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News WHEN: Friday, September 29, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, September 29, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. WHERE: WSB-TV | Channel 2 and Streaming on WSB Now

About Channel 2 WSB-TV

Channel 2 has been serving the people of North Georgia for nearly 75 years. The powerhouse #1 ABC affiliate was the first in the southeast to hire an African American Anchor and has been trailblazer when it comes to covering some of the biggest moments in Georgia and around the world. From the civil rights movement to the Centennial Olympic Park bombing, 9/11 to the major snowstorm that shutdown Atlanta and its suburbs. Every big story breaks on Channel 2 Action News and every day more people turn to our linear, digital and free WSB Now streaming platform for impactful storytelling that impacts communities. The station also airs BOUNCE on its digital sub-channel 2.2, and DABL on 2.3.

