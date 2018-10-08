Your complete guide to Braves-Dodgers Game 4 at SunTrust Park

The Atlanta Braves are still alive in the National Division League Series after Sunday's thrilling 6-5 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The team looks to do it again this afternoon in Game 4 at SunTrust Park and force a winner-take-all Game 5 in Los Angeles.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein will be at Game 4. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE reports from SunTrust Park.
If you are heading down to SunTrust Park, here is everything you need to know.
GATES AND SEATING CHART
SunTrust Park gates will open at 2:30 p.m., two hours before first pitch. The Braves recommend that fans arrive early as crowds and security lines are expected to increase closer to game time.
First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. with Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz and Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill on the mound. Foltynewicz makes his second start this postseason after the Game 1 loss in Los Angeles.
A full seating chart and list of entrances can be found here.
PARKING
Parking passes for SunTrust Park postseason games went on sale last week but some spots can still be purchased here for $25. The parking lots will open at various times:
- 10:30 a.m.: Red Deck
- 12:00 p.m.: Lockheed/Dobbins Lot
- 12:30 p.m.: Orange Deck, Delta Deck, N25, N29, E31, E32, E41, E42, E43, E51, S60, S61, S65, Cumberland Community Church
WHAT YOU CAN BRING
Outside food is allowed but only items that can fit into a one-gallon, clear plastic bag. Each ticket holder can bring in one water bottle.
One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.
Here’s a list of items fans are NOT allowed to bring into SunTrust Park:
- Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs
- Aluminum cans
- Glass bottles
- Bota bags or wineskins
- Bags, purses or backpacks exceeding 16x16x8 inches
- Ice chests or hard-sided coolers
- Camera lenses exceeding 5 inches; camera tri, dual or single leg pods by non-media personnel
- Folding chairs, tables, stools or devices used as such; sticks, clubs (including signs attached to sticks) or full size brooms
- Fireworks, firearms or other weapons (including knives, mace, pepper spray, Tasers/stun guns and toy replicas of weapons)
- Bullhorns, noisemakers or confetti
- Laser devices or pointers
- Skateboards, hoverboards and rollerblades
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Framed or oversized backpacks
- Balloons, beach balls and other inflatable items
