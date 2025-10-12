Wide receiver Darnell Mooney will miss Falcons’ game against Bills because of hamstring injury

ATLANTA — Wide receiver Darnell Mooney has been ruled out for the Atlanta Falcons’ home game against Buffalo on Monday night because of a hamstring injury.

Mooney suffered the injury in Atlanta’s 34-27 win over Washington on Sept. 27, and a bye week did not provide enough recovery time for the deep threat to return.

Mooney missed the full preseason schedule with a shoulder injury he suffered in the Falcons’ first preseason practice. His hamstring injury will open an opportunity for Casey Washington, KhaDarel Hodge and others to join Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud as the primary targets at wide receiver for quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Also listed as out on the Falcons’ injury report released Saturday were cornerback Clark Phillips III (illness, triceps) and defensive linemen Ta’Quon Graham (calf) and LaCale London (triceps).

Cornerbacks Billy Bowman (knee, hamstring) and Natrone Brooks (concussion, shoulder) are questionable.

___

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group