Vizcaino undergoes surgery, expected to miss rest of season

Braves closer Arody Vizcaíno underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, the Braves announced.
Vizcaíno, 28, was placed on the 10-day injured list April 14, retroactive to April 11, with inflammation in his right shoulder. He appeared in four games this season, allowing one run, which was earned, in four innings.
Dr. David Altchek performed the surgery Wednesday in New York. Altchek cleaned up Vizcaíno’s labrum, while also removing scar tissue from the right shoulder joint, the team said in a release.
