Vince Carter is coming back for 22nd season. Will it be with the Hawks?

ATLANTA - Vince Carter left nothing to uncertainty this time when asked about playing a record 22nd NBA season.
“I’m coming back,” Carter said on the Winging It podcast he does with Hawks teammate Kent Bazemore that posted Tuesday morning.
When asked if he would play another season with the Hawks, Carter said it was still a possibility.
“I would like to,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Carter said at his exit interview following this season, his first with the Hawks in a storied career, that he always gives his current team the initial opportunity to re-sign him. Carter said during the season that he likes to take time after the season to think and discuss with his family about whether to keep playing.
Hawks management has not said publicly whether they would like to re-sign Carter.
Carter and Dirk Nowitzki just completed their 21st NBA seasons and joined Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett as the longest-tenured players in league history. Another season, and Carter would be alone at the top of the list.
Carter, 42, appeared in 76 games for the Hawks this season. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.5 minutes. He eclipsed the 25,000 career point total. His 25,430 points rank 20th in league history.
The Hawks signed Carter to a one-year, $2.4 million deal in August.
