US Olympian Meghan Duggan leaves NHL Devils to take over as GM of PWHL expansion team in Hamilton

Three-time U.S. Olympian Meghan Duggan is leaving her player developmental job with the NHL New Jersey Devils to become general manager of the PWHL's expansion franchise in Hamilton, Ontario.

Duggan's hiring, announced on Friday, fills three of the league's four expansion team GM positions. The PWHL was anticipated to round out its hiring process later in the day by also announcing the general manager for its new team in San Jose, California.

The 38-year-old Duggan brings high-profile name recognition and experience to the PWHL’s fifth Canadian-based franchise. She had already been working with the league as a special consultant for the hockey operations department.

Duggan spent the past five years working for the Devils, including the past four as the team's director of player development.

The four new franchises grow the PWHL to 12 teams for next season, doubling the league’s size since it launched in 2024. The league also added teams in Detroit and Las Vegas.

Among Duggan's immediate responsibilities are hiring a coaching staff while also preparing to begin filling out Hamilton's roster in an expansion signing process set to begin in two weeks. Then comes the PWHL draft on June 17.

From Danvers, Massachusetts, Duggan won Olympic silver medals in 2010 and ’14 before winning gold in at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, with her serving as team captain. She also won seven gold medals and one silver in eight world championships appearances.

Despite her U.S. roots, Duggan has Canadian connections. She’s married to former Team Canada rival Gillian Apps, who is from the Toronto area, about an hour’s drive east of Hamilton.

Duggan played at Wisconsin, where she won the 2011 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as women’s college hockey’s MVP following her senior season with the Badgers.

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