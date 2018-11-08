  • UGA heavy underdog vs. Bama in early SEC title game betting line

    By: AJC Sports

    Updated:

    The SEC Championship game is more than three weeks away, but Alabama has already been established as a huge favorite over Georgia according to a Las Vegas sportsbook.

    The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook lists Alabama as a 13-½point favorite over Georgia in the Dec. 1 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    The teams met in the national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January with Alabama winning 26-23 in overtime. 

    Alabama defeated Georgia 32-28 in the 2012 SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome.

