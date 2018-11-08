The SEC Championship game is more than three weeks away, but Alabama has already been established as a huge favorite over Georgia according to a Las Vegas sportsbook.
The Westgate Las Vegas Superbook lists Alabama as a 13-½point favorite over Georgia in the Dec. 1 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Your 2018 SEC champs are ⬇️— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 4, 2018
The teams met in the national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January with Alabama winning 26-23 in overtime.
Alabama defeated Georgia 32-28 in the 2012 SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome.
