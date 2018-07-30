  • Trae Young shows off new, very expensive car

    ATLANTA - The newest member of the Atlanta Hawks -- the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft -- wasted no time making his first big purchase.

    Trae Young, who signed his deal with the Hawks on July 1, took to social media over the weekend and showed off his new car.

    The 19-year-old wrote on Instagram, “My First Purchased Car for myself is here!!! My parents Surprised me with it #Blessed!!”

     

    The matte black Audi R8 cost at least $138,000, according to multiple reports. 

    Young and the Hawks open the preseason Oct. 1 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion.

